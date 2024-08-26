Russians hit energy facility in Rivne Oblast

Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, striking an energy infrastructure facility in Rivne Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This morning Rivne Oblast was attacked by the enemy. The target was an energy infrastructure facility... The settlements in Rivne district are without electricity."

Details: Windows in a residential building were damaged. The appropriate services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

Koval stressed that there were no casualties.

Background:

Russia attacked energy facilities in Lviv Oblast, causing power outages.

Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that the situation in the energy sector is difficult. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered the introduction of rolling blackouts.

