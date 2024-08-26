Air defence targets Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Air defence in Kyiv Oblast has been targeting Russian drones. Locals are asked to stay in shelters.

Source: the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence forces are targeting enemy UAVs.

Remain in shelters until the air raid warningis over. Take care of your safety.

Observe information silence – do not document the work of our defenders and do not post it online."

Background: Russian kamikaze drones were targeted by Ukrainian air defence in a number of Ukrainian regions, including the city of Kyiv.

On 25-26 August at night, Russia launched dozens of Shahed kamikaze drones on Ukraine. In the morning, the Russians also deployed cruise and ballistic missiles.

The aftermath of the combined attack is being specified.

