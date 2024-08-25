Ukrainian defenders destroy 8 Shahed UAVs and prevent Russian missiles from "reaching their targets"
Russian forces targeted frontline Ukrainian oblasts with missiles of various types and launched loitering munitions on the night of 24-25 August.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts have been attacked. The enemy used surface-to-surface missiles from Voronezh and Rostov oblasts: an Iskander-K cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile; six Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles were launched from the airspace of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.
Most of the missiles failed to reach their targets due to active countermeasures by Ukraine's defence forces."
Details: In addition, Russian forces launched 9 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.
Eight Shaheds were shot down by mobile fire groups in Mykolaiv Oblast.
