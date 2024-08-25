All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy 8 Shahed UAVs and prevent Russian missiles from "reaching their targets"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 08:00
Ukrainian defenders destroy 8 Shahed UAVs and prevent Russian missiles from reaching their targets
Eight Shahed-type loitering munitions have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces targeted frontline Ukrainian oblasts with missiles of various types and launched loitering munitions on the night of 24-25 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts have been attacked. The enemy used surface-to-surface missiles from Voronezh and Rostov oblasts: an Iskander-K cruise missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile; six Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles were launched from the airspace of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Most of the missiles failed to reach their targets due to active countermeasures by Ukraine's defence forces."

Details: In addition, Russian forces launched 9 Shahed-type loitering munitions from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Eight Shaheds were shot down by mobile fire groups in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Shahed drone
