Drone crashes near explosion-hazardous facilities in Russia's Voronezh Oblast: 2 villages evacuated

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A fire broke out near explosion-hazardous facilities in the Rossosh district of Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on the night of 27-28 August, following a drone attack. The local authorities decided to evacuate residents from two settlements.

Source: Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Details: Gusev reported that a fixed-wing UAV had been destroyed by air defence and electronic warfare systems. No casualties or damage were reported.

Despite the fire near the explosion-hazardous facilities, Gusev stated that there was no detonation of explosives.

Emergency services decided to temporarily evacuate residents of two settlements, providing a temporary accommodation point in the district centre and arranging buses for transport.

The fire was later extinguished, the situation stabilised and residents began returning to their homes.

However, the threat of further drone attacks in the region remains.

