Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said after the Russian large-scale attack on 26 August that Ukraine's partners could help put an end to Russian terror by making two decisions.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Kuleba on X (Twitter)

Quote: "There are two specific decisions that our partners can make to help us put an end to Russian terror sooner. First, affirming Ukraine's long-range strikes on all legitimate military targets on Russian territory. Second, agreeing to use partners' air defence capabilities to shoot down missiles and drones close to their airspace."

Details: Kuleba stressed that neither of these decisions would lead to an escalation of war.

"On the contrary, they will deter Russia, help reduce terror and the number of Russian attacks, as well as the resulting casualties. Act now, not later. Help us save lives," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 Ukrainian oblasts had been affected by the Russian attack on 26 August.

As a result of the attack, five people have been killed and at least 17 injured, including children, in different oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the night of 25-26 August and on the morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure, using more than 100 missiles and about 100 Shahed-type attack drones, and called on partners to take tough decisions.

