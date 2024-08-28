Ukraine's Interior Ministry receives women's body armour for first time – photos

The Global Fund for Security Sector Reform has distributed 1,170 women's body armour to the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: During the ceremony of handing over body armour, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko thanked international partners for the new assistance package and stated that the Ministry of Internal Affairs' units were the first to receive body armour designed for women.

Photo: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

It is noted that body armour with ballistic plates will be sent to the State Border Service, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard and the Ukrainian National Police.

Photo: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

It is stated that due to special design elements, body armour will not cause discomfort while providing the highest level of protection during service.

Photo: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

