Russians repelling drone attack: Crimean Bridge closed to traffic

Russian forces were repelling a drone attack on the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 28-29 August.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-backed sham "governor of Sevastopol" on Telegram; Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a local Telegram channel

Details: According to Razvozhayev, Russian air defence units are repelling a drone attack near Sevastopol.

Early reports indicate that "two UAVs have been shot down over the sea".

The Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour.

