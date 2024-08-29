Russian Shahed attack on Kyiv Oblast: no hits recorded, but grass burning due to falling wreckage

A house has been damaged and grass has caught fire on open ground as a result of falling wreckage from downed Shahed drones in Kyiv Oblast. Hits on residential or critical infrastructure have been prevented thanks to air defence force efforts.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy once again attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones. Air defence has been responding in the oblast. Some targets were downed.

No hits on residential or critical infrastructure have been reported as of 09:00. There are no casualties among civilians.

Drone wreckage has been recorded outside populated areas on open ground."

Details: Kravchenko said wreckage fell in three districts of the oblast and caused grass fires. There is also information about one damaged house, with broken windows.

Background:

A large-scale Russian Shahed UAV attack continues, with air-raid warnings being issued in most of Ukraine. Explosions have been reported in Kyiv.

A fire broke out on the premises of a business in the city of Cherkasy due to the fall of the wreckage from a downed Russian drone.

The authorities reported that Ukrainian air defence units had shot down more than 10 Russian Shahed loitering munitions over the city of Kyiv and 5 more over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

