Russian Shahed attack on Kyiv Oblast: no hits recorded, but grass burning due to falling wreckage

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 August 2024, 09:38
Russian Shahed attack on Kyiv Oblast: no hits recorded, but grass burning due to falling wreckage
A firefighter is extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A house has been damaged and grass has caught fire on open ground as a result of falling wreckage from downed Shahed drones in Kyiv Oblast. Hits on residential or critical infrastructure have been prevented thanks to air defence force efforts.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy once again attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones. Air defence has been responding in the oblast. Some targets were downed. 

No hits on residential or critical infrastructure have been reported as of 09:00. There are no casualties among civilians. 

Drone wreckage has been recorded outside populated areas on open ground."

Details: Kravchenko said wreckage fell in three districts of the oblast and caused grass fires. There is also information about one damaged house, with broken windows.

Background: 

