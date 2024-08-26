4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos

Four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast on 26 August. One of them was a child.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of the attack, 4 people were injured, including one child."

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration

Details: Kravchenko said the destruction occurred in all seven districts of the region, resulting in damage to energy facilities, over 40 houses, 5 cars, warehouses, garages, and fences.

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration

Background:

Debris from a UAV fell on the Obukhiv road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, causing a car to burn out and injuring the driver.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned that the air defence network was responding to Russian drones, and civilians were asked to remain in cover.

As of noon on 26 August, combat against Russian kamikaze drones was underway in several regions of Ukraine, including the capital city.

In the small hours of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

