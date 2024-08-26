All Sections
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 26 August 2024, 17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration

Four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast on 26 August. One of them was a child.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook 

Quote: "As a result of the attack, 4 people were injured, including one child."

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration 

Details: Kravchenko said the destruction occurred in all seven districts of the region, resulting in damage to energy facilities, over 40 houses, 5 cars, warehouses, garages, and fences.

 

Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration 

Background: 

  • Debris from a UAV fell on the Obukhiv road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, causing a car to burn out and injuring the driver.
  • The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned that the air defence network was  responding to Russian drones, and civilians were asked to remain in cover. 
  • As of noon on 26 August, combat against Russian kamikaze drones was underway in several regions of Ukraine, including the capital city.
  • In the small hours of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

    Kyiv Oblast
