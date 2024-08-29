All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU to push forward plan to help Ukraine with revenues from frozen Russian assets regardless of US – EU top diplomat

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 29 August 2024, 17:05

The European Union will insist on using the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to provide assistance to Ukraine regardless of the United States’ decision.

Source: EU top diplomat Josep Borrell, as quoted by Bloomberg and reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell stressed that the EU will do everything possible to support Ukraine, regardless of the decision in Washington.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine needs to boost their defence capacities – and they need it now," he told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels when asked about the US position.

Background:

  • Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, noted that the delivery of some of the promised Patriot systems is being delayed and urged Ukraine’s partners to accelerate the process.
  • At the same meeting, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that many EU countries are not fulfilling their obligations to provide Ukraine with the promised weapons on time, and this is complicating the situation at the front.
  • In 2024, the European Union will allocate all the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to the Ukraine Facility, a four-year economic assistance programme for Ukraine, the European Commission said in a statement. According to the Commission, this is 2.5-3 billion euros.
  • The EU Council reported that from there 90% of the funds will go to the European Peace Fund to supply Ukraine with weapons, and the remaining 10% will go to the EU budget for reconstruction needs.
  • In February, the EU agreed on another important stage in its plan to use frozen Russian assets; it concerns the legal rules for storing excess profits from assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUmoneyUkraineUSA
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
EU
Meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Budapest could be cancelled due to Orbán's attitude towards Russia
EU Ambassador to Ukraine agrees with need to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
EU ministers to meet in Brussels: Russo-Ukrainian war on their agenda
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: