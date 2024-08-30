All Sections
Several explosions rock temporarily occupied Crimea

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 30 August 2024, 03:49
Several explosions rock temporarily occupied Crimea
The village of Kirovske in Crimea. Screenshot: GoogleMaps

A total of four explosions occurred in Crimea on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), a Crimean local Telegram channel

Details: Local residents said that there were four explosions near the village of Kirovske. 

Three of them occurred in the area of the airfield and one above Kirovske railway station.

Background:

  • On 29 August, the Russians repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol.
  • Local authorities stressed that two UAVs had been shot down over the sea. However, traffic on the Kerch Bridge was suspended for about an hour.

