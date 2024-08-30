Several explosions rock temporarily occupied Crimea

The village of Kirovske in Crimea. Screenshot: GoogleMaps

A total of four explosions occurred in Crimea on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), a Crimean local Telegram channel

Details: Local residents said that there were four explosions near the village of Kirovske.

Three of them occurred in the area of the airfield and one above Kirovske railway station.

On 29 August, the Russians repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol.

Local authorities stressed that two UAVs had been shot down over the sea. However, traffic on the Kerch Bridge was suspended for about an hour.

