Former deputy defence minister arrested for fraud in Russia

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 30 August 2024, 06:51
Pavel Popov. Photo: RBC

Russian authorities have arrested and charged former Deputy Defence Minister Army General Pavel Popov with large-scale fraud on 29 August.

Source: RBC; Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 29 August, Russian authorities arrested former Deputy Defence Minister Army General Pavel Popov, charging him with large-scale fraud.

While they did not specify the amount Popov is accused of embezzling, his case is linked to earlier fraud cases involving Vyacheslav Akhmedov, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s Patriot Park, and Major General Vladimir Shesterov, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Defence's Innovation Development Department, who were arrested on 5 August for embezzling over 40 million roubles (around US$471,000).

According to Russian state news outlet TASS, Akhmedov had testified against Popov. 

Some Russian sources have speculated that these arrests of high-ranking officials who served under former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu may be part of an effort to "clean the house" and remove Shoigu's allies from the Defence Ministry.

Popov denies the charges against him, but the situation suggests that Shoigu's influence within the Kremlin might be weakening.

Background: On 5 August, Russian authorities detained Vyacheslav Akhmedov, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s Patriot Park, and Major General Vladimir Shesterov, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Defence's Innovation Development Department, on suspicion of large-scale fraud. 

