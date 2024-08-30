Russians damage industrial facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Aftermath of a Russian attack on an industrial facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces damaged an industrial facility in Marhanets hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 29-30 August [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Ukrainian air defence shot down four Shahed attack drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote: "Last night, our defenders shot down four Shahed drones over the oblast. Attacks on Nikopol district continued. The enemy fired from heavy artillery, used kamikaze drones and dropped explosives from UAVs. They also fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems. Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas were under attack. An industrial facility was damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Lukashuk clarified that the industrial facility that was damaged was in Marhanets hromada.

There were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!