Russians storm Pokrovsk front 30 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 August 2024, 08:21
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces repelled 124 Russian attacks on 11 fronts over the past 24 hours, with most of the combat clashes occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 August 

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their offensive (assault) actions, with 11 combat clashes occurring near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, three combat clashes occurred, with Ukraine’s defence forces repelling Russian attacks near five settlements. The Russians focused their efforts on the village of Petropavlivka, conducting two attacks there.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian assaults near the settlements of Makiivka, Terny and Nevske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka. The Russians conducted five of those attacks near Vyimka specifically.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 Russian attempts to break through defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, where half of the battles took place. There were also combat clashes near Ivanivske, Stupochky, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

The Russians carried out 18 attacks on the Toretsk front. They concentrated their efforts in the vicinity of the settlements of New-York and Toretsk, conducting almost 80% of all combat engagements there. In addition, they attacked near Zalizne and Pivnichne. They actively bombed the city of Toretsk and its outskirts, conducting 14 airstrikes.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 Russian attacks. The Russians focused their efforts near the settlements of Zhelanne and Novooleksandrivka, where almost half of the battles took place.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Karlivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences 11 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted six unsuccessful attempts to break through defences. Three of those attempts took place near the village of Vodiane.

On the Orikhiv front, three combat clashes occurred near Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Two more combat clashes occurred near Robotyne and Novodanylivka. 

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

The Russians maintained a military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, firing from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular at the settlements of Sopych, Bachivsk, Chuikivka and Prohres.

Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the Russian occupation forces, depleting their offensive potential along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Armed Forces
