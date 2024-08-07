All Sections
Wreckage of Shahed drones damages 22 houses and injures one person in night attack on Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 August 2024, 12:14
The aftermath of the falling of Russian Shahed drones' wreckage in Kyiv Oblast, July 2024. Stock photo: SES of Ukraine on Telegram

One person was injured and 22 houses were damaged as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed Russian Shahed drones in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook 

Quote from Kravchenko: "This time Kyiv Oblast was attacked by UAVs. The air-raid warning was in effect all night – more than eight hours. Air defence forces were operating in the oblast. Some of the enemy targets were downed.

Unfortunately, one person was injured as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed targets, they suffered a shrapnel wound to the leg. In two hromadas of the oblast, 22 houses and outbuildings were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Ruslan Kravchenko added that the roofs of the houses were damaged, windows and doors were smashed, and facades were scraped. Fences were also damaged. 

Emergency services are working at the site. Kravchenko assured that all the victims would receive the necessary assistance.

Kyiv Oblast
