Local authorities brief Putin on Kursk Oblast situation, people being evacuated from border area

Alexei Smirnov, the acting Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, has said he briefed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin overnight on the supposed drone and missile attack on the Russian region and reported that people are being evacuated from the border areas.

Source: Smirnov on Telegram; Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: According to Smirnov, the Russian ruler is "keeping the situation under control" and has promised "comprehensive" support for the region.

The acting governor also claimed that although the situation in Kursk Oblast is "under control", nevertheless evacuation has been organised for residents "from the border areas under fire", with temporary accommodation facilities set up and fully equipped. Doctors from Moscow and St Petersburg have been dispatched to the region.

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that fighting had erupted in areas of Kursk Oblast directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border, noting that Russian forces had "prevented the enemy from advancing further into the territory".

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, Smirnov claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. "FSB border troops and Russian army soldiers prevented the border from being breached," he added, asking residents to "remain alert".

On the morning of 6 August, local Russian Telegram channels started spreading reports of fighting in the border area of Kursk Oblast. They claimed that Ukrainian forces were advancing on Goncharovka in the Sudzha district with their equipment.

However, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) – volunteer groups consisting of Russians fighting on Ukraine's side – have not reported carrying out any operations in the border area with Russia.

Previously:

In March 2024, the FRL announced that their soldiers had taken full control of the settlement of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.

The RVC has carried out similar operations in the Russian Federation.

Following such raids, the volunteers reported having destroyed depots and equipment belonging to Russia's Armed Forces and replenished their own arsenal by capturing equipment from regular Russian army units.

