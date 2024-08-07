All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts new flamethrower of domestic production into service

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 7 August 2024, 17:53

The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has codified and authorised the use of Ukrainian-produced infantry jet flamethrowers.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: The Ministry of Defence defined and authorised the use of an infantry jet flamethrower created by specialists from one of the defence industry’s research and development facilities.

According to the source, this is a portable weapon meant to target Russian firing sites, light armoured vehicles, and Russian automotive equipment.

The flamethrower can also be used to destroy opposing forces behind shelters, barricades, and in open areas.

The flamethrower is equipped with a rocket-propelled grenade containing a unique thermobaric combination. Because of its tremendous explosive activity, the explosion of this grenade is equivalent to that of a large-calibre artillery shell. The Russian manpower will still be in danger more than fifty metres away from the explosion's epicentre.

It is noted that the usage of a flamethrower during assault operations in urban areas is particularly successful. For example, if a flamethrower shot explodes inside a brick house, an opponent hiding there will have no chance of survival.

Background: 

  • The Defence Procurement Agency of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence signed contracts with 102 domestic producers, with UAV producers accounting for 45%.
  • Earlier, the Ministry of Defence approved the Dzhura armoured car, which is designed to complete a variety of tactical objectives.

