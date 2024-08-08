All Sections
Russians try to advance near Chasiv Yar, while storming Pokrovsk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 August 2024, 08:39
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: Getty Images

Over the past day, Russian forces have concentrated their attacks near the city of Chasiv Yar on the Kramatorsk front and launched assaults on the Pokrovsk front near 10 settlements, with a total of 96 combat clashes occurring.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the number of attacks increased to three. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and toward Novoosynove five times.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Serebrianka Forest 12 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched seven attacks, concentrating their efforts near the city of Chasiv Yar. They also conducted two airstrikes with unguided rockets there.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Zalizne and Toretsk. In addition, they launched 19 airstrikes on the city of Toretsk and its surrounding areas, dropping over thirty guided bombs.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian assault attempts near 10 different settlements. The Russians focused their main efforts near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelanne, Karlivka and Hrodivka. The soldiers, supported by aircraft, attempted to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces stopped five Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces made two attempts to advance from the side of Volodymyrivka.

On the Orikhiv front, one combat clash occurred near the village of Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, all four Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and launching airstrikes.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

