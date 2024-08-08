Russians close three railway stations in Kursk Oblast due to hostilities

Russian Railways, a Russian state-owned railway company, has temporarily closed the Sudzha, Korenevo, and Psel stations in Kursk Oblast to passengers due to ongoing hostilities.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Russian Interfax

Details: Local authorities are reportedly carrying out additional infrastructure inspections and briefing staff in order to ensure traffic safety in Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Train traffic is operating normally except in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts.

Previously: Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!