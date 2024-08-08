Russians close three railway stations in Kursk Oblast due to hostilities
Russian Railways, a Russian state-owned railway company, has temporarily closed the Sudzha, Korenevo, and Psel stations in Kursk Oblast to passengers due to ongoing hostilities.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Russian Interfax
Details: Local authorities are reportedly carrying out additional infrastructure inspections and briefing staff in order to ensure traffic safety in Kursk Oblast.
Train traffic is operating normally except in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts.
Previously: Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, stated that the US did not receive any notification from Ukraine of any operation in Kursk Oblast. He added that "it’s not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them" and that the Ukrainians "do not violate our policy".
Support UP or become our patron!