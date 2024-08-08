Face torn, all body covered in bandages and blood: Russian propaganda video shows military blogger injured on 7 August

Russian propagandists have released a video featuring Yevgeny Poddubny, one of Russia's most popular military bloggers (milbloggers) and correspondent for the All-Russian State TV and Radio Company. Poddubny was injured on 7 August in Russia's Kursk Oblast, an area currently engulfed in intense fighting.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The milblogger was taken to the Sklifosovsky Institute for Emergency Medicine by helicopter

The video suggests that the man is in critical condition, with a lacerated and bleeding face, bandaged hands, and his torso and legs also covered in bandages.

The doctors said during the transportation that the milblogger was being taken to intensive care.

Previously: Prior to this, Mikhail Delyagin, a member of Russia's State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament), and several pro-war Telegram channels reported that Poddubnyi had been killed. Later, RIA Novosti explained that the milblogger had been injured.

Background:

On 6 August, the Russians reported that Ukraine had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. On 7 August, Russian propagandists and milbloggers said Ukrainian forces had gained a foothold in the border area. Russian leader Vladimir Putin termed the situation a "provocation".

Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

On the second day after the border breakthrough in Kursk Oblast, Russia declared a state of emergency in the region.

Having analysed the data collected, experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that supposedly Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 10 kilometres into Kursk Oblast.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, has stated that the US had not received any advance notice from Ukraine of any operation in Kursk Oblast. He added that "it’s not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them" and that the Ukrainians "are not violating our policy".

