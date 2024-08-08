Russians drop bomb on Selydove: 2 killed, 11 wounded, 20 high-rise buildings damaged – photo
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 21:55
The Russian forces dropped a glide bomb on the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday evening, killing two people and injuring 11 others.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Details: He said that a 5-year-old child is among those who were injured.
Vadym Filashkin also said that the explosion damaged 20 multi-storey buildings, six administrative buildings and three enterprises. All relevant services are working at the scene.
Filashkin noted that this is the second deadly attack on civilians in the oblast in one day – the Russians killed two people in Kostiantynivka in the morning.
