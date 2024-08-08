All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop bomb on Selydove: 2 killed, 11 wounded, 20 high-rise buildings damaged – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 8 August 2024, 21:55
Russians drop bomb on Selydove: 2 killed, 11 wounded, 20 high-rise buildings damaged – photo
The aftermath of the bomb drop on Selydove. Photo: OMA

The Russian forces dropped a glide bomb on the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on Thursday evening, killing two people and injuring 11 others.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: He said that a 5-year-old child is among those who were injured.

Advertisement:

Vadym Filashkin also said that the explosion damaged 20 multi-storey buildings, six administrative buildings and three enterprises. All relevant services are working at the scene.

 

The aftermath of the bomb drop on Selydove. Photo: OMA

Filashkin noted that this is the second deadly attack on civilians in the oblast in one day – the Russians killed two people in Kostiantynivka in the morning.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualtiesmissile strike
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff reports increased Russian aircraft activity near Sumy Oblast for second day in row
Ukrainian 53rd Brigade destroys Russian flag in Donetsk Oblast's New-York with FPV-drone – video
Ukraine has evacuated 1,010 children from Donetsk Oblast in three days – video
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: