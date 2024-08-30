All Sections
EU has trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers and this number is increasing – German Defence Ministry

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 30 August 2024, 13:13
Thomas Hitschler. Photo: Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany

The EU will achieve the number of 60,000 trained Ukrainian soldiers "as early as tomorrow".

Source: Thomas Hitschler, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Minister of Defence of Germany, cited by European Pravda

Details: Hitschler states that the EU will achieve the number of 60,000 trained Ukrainian soldiers "as early as tomorrow".

"This is the number of soldiers we have trained in the EU. They will return to Ukraine after the training. And by the end of this year, Germany will train 10,000 soldiers from Ukraine," he reported.

Before this meeting, Josep Borrell, top EU diplomat, revealed that the EU had prepared about 700,000 rounds of ammunition out of the promised million for Ukraine. At the same time, industrial production keeps gaining traction.

On 26 August, Andris Spruds, Minister of Defence of Latvia, reported about a new training programme for Ukrainian drone operators and stressed that Ukraine could "legally" use the drones it was supplied with for launching attacks on the territory of Russia.

