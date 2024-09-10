All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast; three drones shot down

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 September 2024, 07:22
Russians attack critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast; three drones shot down
A downed Shahed. Stock photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The Russian army attacked infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast on the night of 9-10 September. A total of three Shaheds were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence forces. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "On the night of 9-10 September, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs. 

Advertisement:

Thanks to the professional work of the air defence forces of Sumy Oblast, three enemy drones were destroyed." 

More details: The Oblast Military Administration thanked the defenders of the sky. There were no reports of any aftermath of the attack as of 07:00.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians drop aerial bombs on Sumy district, injuring people
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 240 explosions in one day, two people injured
Russians strike civilian infrastructure of Sumy Oblast, injuring civilians, including teen
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: