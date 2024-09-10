Russians attack critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast; three drones shot down
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 07:22
The Russian army attacked infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast on the night of 9-10 September. A total of three Shaheds were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence forces.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "On the night of 9-10 September, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs.
Thanks to the professional work of the air defence forces of Sumy Oblast, three enemy drones were destroyed."
More details: The Oblast Military Administration thanked the defenders of the sky. There were no reports of any aftermath of the attack as of 07:00.
