Russia attacked cluster of Ukrainian troops in Sumy Oblast with Iskander missiles in early September – DeepState
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 00:16
A video of an Iskander ballistic missile strike on a cluster of Ukrainian soldiers in an open area appeared on many Russian resources on 4 September. Now, it has become known that Ukrainian defence forces were near the village of Bezdryk, Sumy Oblast.
Source: the DeepState analytical project
Details: Experts of the DeepState analytical project noted that Ukrainian troops should be deployed in such clusters.
Advertisement:
Quote: "Bezdryk is located 33 km from the state border, and it turned out that it is not a safe place for such a thing."
Support UP or become our patron!