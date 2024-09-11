A video of an Iskander ballistic missile strike on a cluster of Ukrainian soldiers in an open area appeared on many Russian resources on 4 September. Now, it has become known that Ukrainian defence forces were near the village of Bezdryk, Sumy Oblast.

Source: the DeepState analytical project

Details: Experts of the DeepState analytical project noted that Ukrainian troops should be deployed in such clusters.

Quote: "Bezdryk is located 33 km from the state border, and it turned out that it is not a safe place for such a thing."

