Russia attacked cluster of Ukrainian troops in Sumy Oblast with Iskander missiles in early September – DeepState

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 00:16
Screenshot: DeepState map

A video of an Iskander ballistic missile strike on a cluster of Ukrainian soldiers in an open area appeared on many Russian resources on 4 September. Now, it has become known that Ukrainian defence forces were near the village of Bezdryk, Sumy Oblast. 

Source: the DeepState analytical project 

Details: Experts of the DeepState analytical project noted that Ukrainian troops should be deployed in such clusters.

Quote: "Bezdryk is located 33 km from the state border, and it turned out that it is not a safe place for such a thing."

