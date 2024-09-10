Two bomb disposal experts hit projectile in Sumy Oblast, one is killed

Two bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine hit a projectile as they were clearing mines in Sumy Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The driver died of his injuries. The other bomb disposal expert was wounded and taken to hospital.

Both of them were from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background: Three firefighters from Kharkiv Oblast were injured in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 5 September when their fire engine hit an explosive device and was blown up.

