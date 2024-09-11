The EU's reliance on Russian gas has fallen from 45% in 2021 to 15% by 2023: The bloc of countries is prepared for the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Source: European Commission

Quote: "We used to import 150 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia every year, and it is now less than 50," said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

The EU reached its 90% winter gas storage objective in August, well ahead of the 1 November deadline.

Europeans also cut gas consumption by 18% between 2022 and 2024, exceeding the initial aim.

According to European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the EU is also preparing for the termination of the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia this year.

Background:

The Ukrainian government is not undertaking any official negotiations regarding continuing the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after the current transit agreement expires.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence in the conclusion of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to ensure the continued supply of Russian gas to various European nations via Ukraine.

Ukraine does not intend to prolong the gas transit agreement with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024, but is prepared to discuss the transit of gas through its territory with other suppliers if Europe requests it.

