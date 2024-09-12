Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto outraged by Toronto International Film Festival's stance on film about "good Russians"

Oleh Nikolenko, Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, has expressed his outrage over the decision by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to proceed with the screening of the film Russians at War despite widespread criticism, urging the organisers to reconsider it.

Source: Nikolenko on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said that the Consulate General was puzzled by the position expressed in a statement from TIFF and the decision not to cancel the film's premiere.

Advertisement:

"It is appalling that the festival defends its decision to screen the Russian propaganda film Russians at War by citing funding from Canadian agencies, especially when one of those agencies, TVO, has already denounced its support for the film and launched an internal investigation. TIFF's statement deliberately omits this fact, misleading the public," the consul stressed.

He noted that the festival organising committee also failed to mention that the film's director, Anastasia Trofimova, used to work for the propaganda TV channel Russia Today, which was banned in Canada in particular.

"Russians at War represents a clear conflict of interest, which TIFF is choosing to ignore," Nikolenko said.

Advertisement:

He criticised the festival’s claim that the director had purportedly made the film without the knowledge or involvement of Russian government agencies. He pointed to the cases of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison and later released in a swap, as well as British reporter Nick Walsh and Italian journalists Stefania Battistini and cameraman Simone Traini, who faced persecution in Russia for crossing the border while covering an operation on Russian territory.

"Given how Russia treats journalists, it is naive to believe that Anastasia Trofimova spent over six months embedded with a Russian military unit without Russian military or government oversight. We believe the production of this film was permitted because it aligns with Russia’s narratives that downplay the atrocities of its invasion," said Nikolenko, calling for freedom of expression not to be confused with tolerating propaganda.

"Ukraine as no one else understands democratic values as we defend them with our lives, but we oppose any manipulation that justifies the selection of this project. It is not too late for TIFF to make the right decision and to cancel the remaining screenings of the film," the Consul General stressed.

Background:

The film Russians at War was screened at the Venice International Film Festival on 5 September. The director said she had spent seven months with a Russian battalion fighting in Ukraine, and it was a shock for her to see that they were "absolutely ordinary guys with families and a sense of humour".

The Ukrainian-Canadian community and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto protested against the intention to screen Russians at War at a Canadian festival.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has Ukrainian roots, also expressed her concern.

Following the outcry, Canadian media organisation TVO (TV Ontario), which provided funding for the film's production, decided not to screen it in the future. However, the TIFF organising committee said it would not cancel the screening.

Support UP or become our patron!