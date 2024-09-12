Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered a démarche to Mongolia on 12 September due to its refusal to comply with an International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: The statement notes that Gankhuurai Battungalag, Director General of the Mongolian Foreign Ministry’s Europe and Africa Department, has arrived in Kyiv from Ulaanbaatar "at the request of the Ukrainian side".

Quote: "Ukraine has conveyed to the Mongolian side its deep disappointment at the refusal of Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin while he was in the country."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also promised to consider Mongolia's decision "in its future policy on the development of bilateral relations".

The Foreign Ministry added that it hopes Mongolia will take steps to "restore the constructive nature of historically friendly Ukrainian-Mongolian relations".

Putin's visit to Mongolia on 3 September was his first visit to a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC since the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Background: The Mongolian authorities had reportedly assured Putin that they would not arrest him. The country's energy dependence on Russia was cited as the reason for this.

