EU reacts to Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin

The European Union has expressed regret that the Mongolian authorities hosted the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and did not arrest him, as required by the warrant of the International Criminal Court.

Source: Peter Stano, the EU Foreign Policy spokesman, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano said that the EU took into account Putin's attendance in Ulaanbaatar, despite the fact that Mongolia is a signatory to the International Criminal Court's Rome Statute and should have arrested Putin on the prosecutor's request.

Quote: "The EU regrets that Mongolia, a State Party to the Rome Statute of the ⁦International Criminal Court⁩, did not comply with its obligations under the statute to execute the arrest warrant against Russian President Putin for crimes committed in Ukraine," Stano said.

He stated that the EU supports the ICC prosecutor's investigations into the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war and urges all Rome Statute parties to fully cooperate on this matter.

Previously, MEPs urged Brussels to respond to Mongolia's behaviour.

The Mongolian government indicated that they did not arrest Putin on an International Criminal Court order owing to their energy dependance reliance on Russia. At the same time, local activists unfurled the Ukrainian flag in protest.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC's binding arrest warrant for Putin was "a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal law system".

