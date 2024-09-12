EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has reacted to the Russian attack on an International Committee of the Red Cross truck (ICRC) in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The EU's top diplomat said he "condemns in the strongest terms" the Russian shelling of an ICRC truck transporting humanitarian aid in Donetsk Oblast.

"Under no circumstances can Humanitarian workers be a target.Russia will be held accountable for all its IHL violations," he added.

Background:

On the morning of 12 September, Russia shelled the village of Viroliubivka in Kostiantynivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.

Three staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross were killed and two others were wounded this morning by Russian artillery shelling on Viroliubivka in Kostiantynivka hromada, Donetsk Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric strongly condemned the attack and said that the organisation's members were supposed to distribute firewood and coal briquettes to vulnerable households in Viroliubivka.

