All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 12 September 2024, 20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
Consequences of the attack. Photo: President Zelenskyy's Telegram

The BBC has reported, citing Nick Thorpe, its correspondent in the region, that the Romanian coast guard has confirmed that a Russian missile hit the Aya, a vessel carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt, in Romania's exclusive economic zone on the night of 11-12 November.

Source: BBC News Russian; Reuters

Details: The vessel is said to have reported an explosion on board to the local coastguard post at around 23:00 local time on Wednesday, while in Romania's exclusive economic zone, about 55 km from the Romanian port of Sfântu Gheorghe in the Danube Delta.

Advertisement:

The ship maintained its course and managed to reach the major port of Constanța.

As reported by Reuters, the UK-based maritime security company Ambrey said that the St Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier was hit by a missile launched from Russia after it left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast.

The vessel sustained damage to the port side, including the cargo hold and crane, the report said.

Advertisement:

Tracking data showed that the vessel's last location was off the Romanian port of Constanța.

A source in the industry told Reuters that the strike occurred near the mouth of the River Danube. Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told Reuters that the vessel was in Romania's maritime economic zone.

The Romanian Navy said the vessel was not in its territorial waters and that it had not received any requests for assistance.

The BBC recalled that while Romania is a NATO member, the alliance's collective defence guarantees apply only to the sovereign territory of its countries. The exclusive economic zone is not one of them.

Background: On Thursday, 12 September, Russia launched an attack on a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea transporting wheat bound for Egypt.

Support UP or become our patron!

Black SeaUkraineRussiaRomania
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Black Sea
Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea
Russian bombers launch 4 Kh-22 missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) Island overnight
Ukrainian Navy on Russian submarines in Black Sea: Training exercises, but risk of attack remains
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: