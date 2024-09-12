Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media

The BBC has reported, citing Nick Thorpe, its correspondent in the region, that the Romanian coast guard has confirmed that a Russian missile hit the Aya, a vessel carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt, in Romania's exclusive economic zone on the night of 11-12 November.

Source: BBC News Russian; Reuters

Details: The vessel is said to have reported an explosion on board to the local coastguard post at around 23:00 local time on Wednesday, while in Romania's exclusive economic zone, about 55 km from the Romanian port of Sfântu Gheorghe in the Danube Delta.

The ship maintained its course and managed to reach the major port of Constanța.

As reported by Reuters, the UK-based maritime security company Ambrey said that the St Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier was hit by a missile launched from Russia after it left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast.

The vessel sustained damage to the port side, including the cargo hold and crane, the report said.

Tracking data showed that the vessel's last location was off the Romanian port of Constanța.

A source in the industry told Reuters that the strike occurred near the mouth of the River Danube. Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told Reuters that the vessel was in Romania's maritime economic zone.

The Romanian Navy said the vessel was not in its territorial waters and that it had not received any requests for assistance.

The BBC recalled that while Romania is a NATO member, the alliance's collective defence guarantees apply only to the sovereign territory of its countries. The exclusive economic zone is not one of them.

Background: On Thursday, 12 September, Russia launched an attack on a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea transporting wheat bound for Egypt.

