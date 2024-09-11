All Sections
Ukraine signs defence cooperation memorandum with Lithuania

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:15
Rustem Umerov and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Gitanas Nausėda on X (Twitter)

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum of cooperation in the defence sector on Wednesday.

Source: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

The memorandum was signed during the Defence Industry Forum in Kyiv, Nausėda noted.

Quote: "Employment in the defence industry is growing, and high-tech and engineering are helping develop modern battlefield solutions. United efforts will lead to Ukraine's victory!" Nausėda wrote.

The Lithuanian president’s press office specified that the memorandum of understanding regarding defence cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine was signed by the Lithuanian and Ukrainian confederations of industrialists.

In his speech at the forum, Nausėda emphasised that Ukraine’s victory is "our only choice, and we must do everything possible and impossible to ensure Ukraine’s victory."

The Lithuanian President said that achieving victory requires mobilising defence potential to equip well-prepared troops on the front lines, as well as developing new technologies, armaments, warfare methods, and innovative approaches.

Background:

  • Nausėda also spoke at the Crimea Platform summit, where he called for not becoming accustomed to systemic human rights violations by Russia in occupied Crimea.
  • On 11 September, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa paid visits to Kyiv.

