Ukraine investigates 11 crimes of Russians militarising children in occupied territories

Ukraine is investigating 11 cases related to the militarisation of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin

Details: The prosecutor general says the Russians are conducting "ideological brainwashing" of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories, including by involving them in paramilitary organisations.

Eleven criminal proceedings are being investigated into the propaganda and militarisation of children – 9 indictments have been sent to court. Four people have been convicted.

Quote from Kostin: '"Children are given Russian citizenship and their [personal] data is changed, they are 're-educated' in the spirit of Russian propaganda, and are drawn into the Yunarmiya [Russia's Youth Army] and other paramilitary organisations.

About 900 detachments have been created in Crimea alone, involving over 29,000 children. Under the order of the Russian education minister, underage members of the Yunarmiya can be engaged in hostilities against Ukraine."

More details: About 4,000 criminal proceedings on crimes against children have been registered since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The largest number of them are in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson oblasts. They relate, among other things, to abduction and deprivation of liberty, forced deportation, and sexual violence. A total of 54 people have been served with a notice of suspicion over war crimes against children. Investigations against 44 people have been completed, and the cases have been brought to court. A total of 31 war criminals have been convicted. These efforts continue.

