Falling drone debris injures woman in Kyiv Oblast – photos
A woman was injured due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 September, and she was taken to hospital.
Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, a woman was injured as a result of falling debris from downed targets. She was taken to one of the oblast’s medical facilities, and all necessary assistance is being provided."
Details: Kravchenko said that residential or critical infrastructure facilities had not been hit.
As of 08:30, damage to five cars and five houses had been recorded in Kyiv Oblast. They have broken doors and windows, as well as damaged facades and roofs.
Grass and forest litter caught fire in four districts of the oblast. All fires have been extinguished.
Background:
- On the night of 15-16 September, Ukrainian air defence shot down almost 20 Russian UAVs in the airspace around Kyiv.
- In total, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with 56 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 53 of the drones, while the remaining three disappeared from radar.
