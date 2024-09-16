Falling drone debris injures woman in Kyiv Oblast – photos

A woman was injured due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 September, and she was taken to hospital.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a woman was injured as a result of falling debris from downed targets. She was taken to one of the oblast’s medical facilities, and all necessary assistance is being provided."

Damaged car Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Kravchenko said that residential or critical infrastructure facilities had not been hit.

The aftermath of The Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As of 08:30, damage to five cars and five houses had been recorded in Kyiv Oblast. They have broken doors and windows, as well as damaged facades and roofs.

Grass and forest litter caught fire in four districts of the oblast. All fires have been extinguished.

Grass and forest litter caught fire Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background:

On the night of 15-16 September, Ukrainian air defence shot down almost 20 Russian UAVs in the airspace around Kyiv.

In total, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with 56 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 53 of the drones, while the remaining three disappeared from radar.

