All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Falling drone debris injures woman in Kyiv Oblast – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 September 2024, 08:53
Falling drone debris injures woman in Kyiv Oblast – photos
A Russian Shahed attack drone that was downed. Stock photo: Getty Images

A woman was injured due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian drone in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 September, and she was taken to hospital.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, a woman was injured as a result of falling debris from downed targets. She was taken to one of the oblast’s medical facilities, and all necessary assistance is being provided."

Advertisement:
 
Damaged car
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Kravchenko said that residential or critical infrastructure facilities had not been hit.

 
The aftermath of The Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As of 08:30, damage to five cars and five houses had been recorded in Kyiv Oblast. They have broken doors and windows, as well as damaged facades and roofs.

Grass and forest litter caught fire in four districts of the oblast. All fires have been extinguished.

Advertisement:
 
Grass and forest litter caught fire
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 15-16 September, Ukrainian air defence shot down almost 20 Russian UAVs in the airspace around Kyiv.
  • In total, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with 56 Shahed attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 53 of the drones, while the remaining three disappeared from radar.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv OblastShahed dronecasualties
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence activated in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: