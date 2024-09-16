All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 53 out of 56 Russian attack drones overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 September 2024, 08:22
Ukrainian air defence downs 53 out of 56 Russian attack drones overnight
A Shahed attack drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians bombarded Ukraine with 56 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 15-16 September. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 53 of the drones, while the remaining three disappeared from radar.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Air Force Command 

Details: From 20:00 on 15 September to 06:00 on 16 September, air surveillance troops of the Air Force detected and monitored 56 attack UAVs that were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk and Yeysk.

The main focus of the Russian attack this time was Kyiv Oblast.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian defence forces.

As a result of combat efforts, 53 attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Three more Russian drones had disappeared from radar in several oblasts, but early reports indicate that they did not cause casualties or damage.

Background: On the night of 15-16 September, Kyiv was subjected to the eighth Russian air attack in September alone.

Shahed dronewarair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Shahed drone
