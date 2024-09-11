Ukraine's air defence activated in Kyiv
Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 02:25
Russian UAVs have been detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 September. Air defence has been responding there.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Local authorities urged residents not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts, to follow safety rules and stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.
Background: On the evening of 10 September, Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones onto Ukrainian territory.
