Ukraine's air defence activated in Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 02:25
Ukraine's air defence activated in Kyiv
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian UAVs have been detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 September. Air defence has been responding there.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Local authorities urged residents not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts, to follow safety rules and stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Background: On the evening of 10 September, Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones onto Ukrainian territory.

