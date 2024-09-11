Ukraine's air defence activated in Kyiv

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian UAVs have been detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 September. Air defence has been responding there.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Local authorities urged residents not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts, to follow safety rules and stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Background: On the evening of 10 September, Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones onto Ukrainian territory.



