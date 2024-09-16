All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved Canadian Roshel Senator armoured vehicle for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 16 September 2024, 20:47
Photo: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the use of a Canadian armoured vehicle by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry codified and approved the Roshel Senator MRAP armoured vehicle produced in Canada.

The MRAP armoured vehicles (MRAP, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) have a V-shaped floor for dispersion of the explosion energy and special shock-absorbing seats.

The seats consist of monolith armoured capsule and external blast-absorbing units: wheels, chassis, engine. They absorb all kinetic energy of the mine blast, preserving the module intact for the crew.

The Roshel Senator armoured vehicle was constructed on the chassis of the American Ford F-550 heavy pick-up. Initially the vehicle was intended for the needs of the police. It was improved for the needs of the Ukrainian troops.

The Roshel Senator MRAP was modernised with an armour able to protect the crew and landing party from bullets shot from small arms, and from shrapnel. A special V-shaped floor, which disperses energy from the explosions of a mine or another explosive, equivalent to 6 kg of TNT, was also added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has codified and approved over 20 MRAP class armoured vehicles for use by Ukrainian troops.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Defence
