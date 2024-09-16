Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved Canadian Roshel Senator armoured vehicle for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces

Photo: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the use of a Canadian armoured vehicle by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry codified and approved the Roshel Senator MRAP armoured vehicle produced in Canada.

Advertisement:

The MRAP armoured vehicles (MRAP, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) have a V-shaped floor for dispersion of the explosion energy and special shock-absorbing seats.

The seats consist of monolith armoured capsule and external blast-absorbing units: wheels, chassis, engine. They absorb all kinetic energy of the mine blast, preserving the module intact for the crew.

The Roshel Senator armoured vehicle was constructed on the chassis of the American Ford F-550 heavy pick-up. Initially the vehicle was intended for the needs of the police. It was improved for the needs of the Ukrainian troops.

Advertisement:

The Roshel Senator MRAP was modernised with an armour able to protect the crew and landing party from bullets shot from small arms, and from shrapnel. A special V-shaped floor, which disperses energy from the explosions of a mine or another explosive, equivalent to 6 kg of TNT, was also added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has codified and approved over 20 MRAP class armoured vehicles for use by Ukrainian troops.

Support UP or become our patron!