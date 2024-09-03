Russians launch airstrike on university in Sumy – photo

The Russian military launched an airstrike on a university building in Sumy on the evening of 3 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy media outlet Kordon.Media

Quote: "Tonight, 3 September, the Russians launched an airstrike on a building at one of the universities in the city of Sumy. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established."

Update: A local media outlet has posted a photo of the damage to the university. The building is part of Sumy State University.

The damaged building at Sumy State University. Photo: Kordon.Media

Background:

On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Poltava.

As of this evening, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 271 and the death toll has reached 51.

