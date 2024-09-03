Russians launch airstrike on university in Sumy – photo
Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 22:33
The Russian military launched an airstrike on a university building in Sumy on the evening of 3 September.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy media outlet Kordon.Media
Quote: "Tonight, 3 September, the Russians launched an airstrike on a building at one of the universities in the city of Sumy. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established."
Advertisement:
Update: A local media outlet has posted a photo of the damage to the university. The building is part of Sumy State University.
Background:
- On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Poltava.
- As of this evening, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 271 and the death toll has reached 51.
Support UP or become our patron!