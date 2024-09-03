All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians launch airstrike on university in Sumy – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 22:33
Russians launch airstrike on university in Sumy – photo
The damaged building at Sumy State University. Photo: Kordon.Media

The Russian military launched an airstrike on a university building in Sumy on the evening of 3 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy media outlet Kordon.Media

Quote: "Tonight, 3 September, the Russians launched an airstrike on a building at one of the universities in the city of Sumy. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established."

Advertisement:

Update: A local media outlet has posted a photo of the damage to the university. The building is part of Sumy State University.

 
The damaged building at Sumy State University. 
Photo: Kordon.Media

Background:

  • On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in Poltava.
  • As of this evening, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Poltava has risen to 271 and the death toll has reached 51.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumywar
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Sumy
Russian missile strike on Sumy: 6 children among injured, police update details – photos
Russians strike children's rehabilitation centre and orphanage in Sumy, 13 injuries reported – photos, video
Rescue workers continue to fight large-scale fire caused by Russian strike in Sumy – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: