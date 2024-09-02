International donors urge Ukraine to delay potential dismissal of power grid operator CEO

Representatives of international financial organisations have expressed concern over Volodymyr Kudrytskyi's potential dismissal as CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, and are calling for major management decisions to be put on hold until Ukrenergo’s supervisory board is formed.

Source: a letter to Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal obtained by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: "In the current extremely challenging situation, in which the continuity of Ukrenergo’s operations is crucial for Ukraine’s security and winter preparations, any changes in the company’s senior management must be carefully considered and thoroughly prepared," the letter says.

The international representatives are concerned about a delay in appointing a seventh independent member to Ukrenergo’s supervisory board.

They emphasise that an independent supervisory board is essential to secure financing for Ukrenergo from the EU and other international donors. The letter’s authors request that any decision to replace Kudrytskyi should consider the views of the entire board.

It is therefore imperative, they say, that all management decisions should be suspended until the independent seventh member of Ukrenergo's supervisory board has been selected.

The letter was signed by Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine; Arvid Tuerkner, Managing Director for Ukraine and Moldova at the EBRD; Ines Rocha, Regional Director for Europe at the IFC; and Roman Waschuk, Business Ombudsman at the Business Ombudsman Council.

Background: Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi may soon be dismissed.

