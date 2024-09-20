All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discussing defence of energy system in winter

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 September 2024, 18:13
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discussing defence of energy system in winter
Zelenskyy. Stock photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 20 September to consider key issues on the country's agenda.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Today, I held a Staff meeting where issues critical to Ukraine's strength were discussed."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Zelenskyy, the first topic of discussion was protecting the energy grid this winter. During the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko provided updates on the topic. The parties discussed the level of engineering protection of energy facilities, the schedule for fortification construction, and the installation of electronic warfare and air defence systems, with a focus on Patriots, which Ukraine expects to receive in the near future.

Ukraine’s own missile, drone, and electronic warfare manufacture was discussed second. There were reports from Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to the president, the officials talked about measures that would allow Ukrainian industry "to reach its full potential, including long-term state contracts and foreign investment".

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, along with Ukrainian Defence Intelligence representatives Kyrylo Budanov and Oleh Ivashchenko, presented updates on the situation in the combat zone.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyystaffwar
Advertisement:

Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US

Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse

Hungary to join Friends of Peace platform founded by China and Brazil

Three bodies retrieved from under rubble of police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih – photos

Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully repel Russian assault near Pishchane. Kharkiv Oblast, involving 50 pieces of equipment – video

updatedRussians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's plans for spending €35 billion EU loan
US Vice President reiterates commitment to Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reveals new detail of "victory plan" which he will show to Biden
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Five people injured in evening Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
22:55
Finnish president believes Ukraine will only join NATO after joining EU
22:08
Georgian PM refuses to stop using war in Ukraine in election campaign
21:49
Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US
21:26
Russians launch airstrikes on Kharkiv and Kupiansk district, injuring two people – photo
21:15
Trump claims war in Ukraine will escalate into WWIII if Harris wins US elections
21:01
Zelenskyy briefs Trump on Ukraine's Victory Plan and situation in Kursk Oblast
20:43
Almost 7,000 kilometres of power lines needs to be demined in Kharkiv Oblast
20:05
Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, he did not refuse
19:58
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: US can be the leader of peace talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: