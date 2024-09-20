Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discussing defence of energy system in winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 20 September to consider key issues on the country's agenda.

Quote: "Today, I held a Staff meeting where issues critical to Ukraine's strength were discussed."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, the first topic of discussion was protecting the energy grid this winter. During the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko provided updates on the topic. The parties discussed the level of engineering protection of energy facilities, the schedule for fortification construction, and the installation of electronic warfare and air defence systems, with a focus on Patriots, which Ukraine expects to receive in the near future.

Ukraine’s own missile, drone, and electronic warfare manufacture was discussed second. There were reports from Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to the president, the officials talked about measures that would allow Ukrainian industry "to reach its full potential, including long-term state contracts and foreign investment".

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, along with Ukrainian Defence Intelligence representatives Kyrylo Budanov and Oleh Ivashchenko, presented updates on the situation in the combat zone.

