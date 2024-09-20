All Sections
Ukraine's Antonov Company produces An-32P firefighting aircraft for State Emergency Service – photo

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoFriday, 20 September 2024, 18:25
The An-32P aircraft. Photo: Ekonomichna Pravda

Ukraine’s Antonov Company has fulfilled a contract to upgrade an An-32B aircraft to a firefighting version and delivered it to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda sources at the Antonov Company 

Details: The contract for the upgrade of the aircraft was signed in December 2021. 

The contract was worth UAH 430 million (about US$10.4 million). The aircraft was handed over to the State Emergency Service in 2023. Antonov conducted flight tests in the context of the full-scale war.

The contract provided for an extensive upgrade of an An-32B aircraft that was on Antonov’s balance sheet.

 
The AN-32P aircraft
Photo: Ekonomichna Pravda

The aircraft was built back in 2011 under an export contract for Iraq. The Iraqi Ministry of Defence refused to accept one of the contracted Ukrainian aircraft due to alleged non-compliance with the tender conditions. It was therefore decided to turn the plane into a firefighting An-32P for a domestic customer.

The An-32P, which first took to the skies in 1993, was developed by Antonov to extinguish large forest fires and carry out airborne rescue operations.

