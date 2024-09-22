All Sections
UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 September 2024, 17:56
David Lammy. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said delicate conversations with the White House about permitting Ukraine to unleash Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory were underway, stressing that it was time for "nerve and guts".

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Speaking at a fringe session at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Lammy stated that the misery and hardships of the war in Ukraine would become "deeper and harsher", particularly as we approach "the back end of 2025 into 2026" and beyond.

Quote: "So this is a critical time for nerve, guts, patience, and fortitude on behalf of allies who stand with Ukraine," he said, appearing to address an indecisive White House anxious about the implications of authorising the employment of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russia.

Lammy stressed that Ukraine and its western partners were debating "what more might be necessary" to assist Kyiv on the battlefield beyond simply holding the lines, which is under intense strain in the east.

"I am not going to as foreign secretary, of course, comment on operational details, because that can only aid Putin," Lemmy said, apparently referring to Storm Shadow missiles. "But there is a very real-time discussion across allies about how we can support Ukraine as we head into winter," he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Western partners do not allow Ukraine to employ long-range weaponry in Russia because they are concerned about escalation.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supported the authorisation of Ukraine's long-range strikes, sceptical of the "red lines" set by Vladimir Putin.
  • On 20 September, The Times reported that the United States and the United Kingdom are likely to give Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but this decision may remain a secret to preserve the factor of surprise for the Russian side.

