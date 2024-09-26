Russian soldiers continue to commit crimes upon coming back home from war against Ukraine

Russian soldiers who come back home from the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine are continuing to commit crimes.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW); Russian online news outlet Verstka

Details: Verstka reported that Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine have killed at least 242 civilians and seriously injured another 227 since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Verstka also noted that former convicts who joined Russia's war against Ukraine commit more murders than other military personnel and more crimes against women.

The media outlet has information indicating that the Russian authorities have pardoned or conditionally released at least 246 conscripts and 180 servicemen for their crimes.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 25 September:

Russian President [sic] Vladimir Putin continues to threaten the possibility of a nuclear confrontation between Russia and the West in order to exert further control over Western decision-making and discourage the West from allowing Ukraine to use Western-provided weapons to strike military objects in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for potential strikes against Ukraine’s three remaining operational nuclear power plants ahead of the coming winter, highlighting the Kremlin's unwillingness to engage in good-faith negotiations and continued commitment to the destruction of the Ukrainian state and its people.

A Russian company is reportedly collaborating with entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to develop an attack drone for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia continues to deepen its relationship with Iran's Axis of Resistance, this time reportedly via Iran-brokered talks facilitating Russian missile transfers to Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces made confirmed advances in Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces continued to regain positions in Vovchansk.

Russian forces advanced northwest of Kreminna, in Toretsk, and southeast of Pokrovsk.

Russian forces reportedly advanced within and around Vuhledar (southwest of the city of Donetsk) amid continued offensive efforts to seize the settlement.

Veterans of Russia's war in Ukraine continue to commit crimes upon returning to Russia.

