All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Qatar announces agreement between Ukraine and Russia on child exchange

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 27 September 2024, 03:34
Qatar announces agreement between Ukraine and Russia on child exchange
A child at a rally against the abduction of children by Russia. Photo: Getty Images

Qatar has announced an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the exchange of 13 children.

Source: French newspaper Le Monde

Details: "Nine minors and one adult will be reunited with their families in Ukraine," a Qatari official told AFP, specifying that "four minors" will be reunited with their families in Russia.

Advertisement:

The nine children coming back to Ukraine are aged between 12 and 17. The children going to Russia are between 2 and 7 years old.

All of them will be received at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow before being reunited with their families.

Qatar has been mediating this issue since July 2023, helping repatriate Ukrainian children taken to Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • In the spring of 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, for their direct involvement in the "deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia since February 2022.
  • Ukraine estimates that 20,000 Ukrainian minors have been deported or forcibly transferred to Russia, though the actual number may be much higher, as this figure only accounts for officially identified children. So far, around 400 of them have been repatriated.

Support UP or become our patron!

childrenRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
children
Around 10 drones downed over Kyiv: 20 cars damaged, fire extinguished – photos
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
Russians are militarising children from temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: