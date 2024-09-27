Russian attack on Izmail in Odesa Oblast: eight civilians in hospital, one in critical condition
Friday, 27 September 2024, 16:41
The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast has increased to 16. Eight of them are currently in hospital.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Status of the casualties: eight civilians are currently in hospital; one of them is in a critical condition; the rest are in a moderate condition. Eight more people are being treated on an outpatient basis."
Details: Kiper noted that 28 September had been declared a day of mourning in Izmail.
Background: On the morning of 27 September, Russian forces attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast, claiming the lives of three people.
