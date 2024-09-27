All Sections
Russian attack on Izmail in Odesa Oblast: eight civilians in hospital, one in critical condition

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 September 2024, 16:41
Russian attack on Izmail in Odesa Oblast: eight civilians in hospital, one in critical condition
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast has increased to 16. Eight of them are currently in hospital.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Status of the casualties: eight civilians are currently in hospital; one of them is in a critical condition; the rest are in a moderate condition. Eight more people are being treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: Kiper noted that 28 September had been declared a day of mourning in Izmail.

Background: On the morning of 27 September, Russian forces attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast, claiming the lives of three people.

