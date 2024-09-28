Explosion rings out near Cherkasy
Saturday, 28 September 2024, 01:50
Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne noted that an explosion rang out near the city of Cherkasy on the night of 27-28 September during an air raid because of Russian attack drones.
Source: Suspilne Cherkasy, a Cherkasy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Suspilne: "An explosion was heard near Cherkasy."
Details: Earlier, Taburets said there was increased danger for Cherkasy Oblast because of Russian attack drones.
