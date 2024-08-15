Explosion rocks Cherkasy Oblast
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 00:32
An explosion occurred in Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 14-15 August.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; Ihor Taburets, the Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Taburets warned of the increased danger and the threat of Russia launching attack UAVs.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force spotted a Russian UAV near the city of Cherkasy and urged local residents to take cover.
Local journalists reported an explosion in Cherkasy Oblast.
