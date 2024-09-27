All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence assesses Russia’s recruitment of conscripts for war against Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 September 2024, 14:03
UK Defence Intelligence assesses Russia's recruitment of conscripts for war against Ukraine
Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom believes that Russia will continue to force conscripts to sign contracts after their service ends to recruit them for the war against Ukraine. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 27 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence recalled that conscription in Russia begins on 1 October, and so far, conscripts have not been sent to fight in Ukraine. Specifically, in February 2022, the Russian leadership stated that conscripts would not be sent to the front lines. 

Quote: "However, conscripts were deployed in the military operation in Kursk in August 2024. In response, some parents have voiced concerns that their sons have been sent to fight after serving less than four months," the review states. 

The review notes that, by law, conscripts can serve in combat zones if they have served for four months and have completed training in the relevant speciality. 

"The reaction of families of conscripts to their deployment in the defence of mainland Russia likely reinforces for Russian leaders the sensitivity of deploying conscripts to Ukraine itself. However, Russia will likely continue to force conscripts to sign contracts following their completion of service to ensure a steady supply of personnel for the war amid high attrition rates," the review indicates. 

Background:

  • Due to significant battlefield losses and insufficient compensation rates, Russia was forced to substantially increase payments to servicemen to attract more people to enlist, as reported earlier by the intelligence. 
  • Earlier, Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom stated that the average daily losses of Russia in terms of killed and wounded during May and June 2024 reached the highest levels since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.

