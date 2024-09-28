All Sections
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 28 September 2024, 18:13
Stock photo: getty images

Power cuts occurred in six Ukrainian oblasts on 27-28 September due to hostilities and Russian bombardments.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: "Power outages occurred in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Poltava, Rivne and Cherkasy oblasts over the past 24 hours due to attacks and hostilities," the press service said.

In addition, a UAV attack damaged overhead power lines in Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne and Cherkasy oblasts, leaving household consumers without power. The power supply has been partially restored. An overhead line went out of service in Donetsk Oblast due to hostilities. Consumers suffered no power cuts.

