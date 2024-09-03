All Sections
Zelenskyy dismisses Deputy Head of President's Office

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 21:22
Rostyslav Shurma. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the President’s Office.

Source: decree on the website of the President’s Office

Quote: "Rostyslav Ihorovych Shurma shall be dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine."

Background:

  • Earlier on 3 September, Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President’s Office and the Cabinet of Ministers reported that the President's Office could fire Shurma in the coming days.
  • Rostyslav Shurma, the former director of Zaporizhstal and the Deputy Head of the President's Office, who in August 2023 was mentioned in the context of the scandal with government payments to solar plants under occupation, had joined the president's team a few years ago. Shurma gradually became the person who, in Zelenskyy's eyes, was "responsible for the entire economy [in the country]".

On 3 September, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, submitted her resignation to the Verkhovna Rada.

The Verkhovna Rada also received resignations from:

  • Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine;
  • Denys Maluska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine;
  • Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Office of the President of Ukraine
